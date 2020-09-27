Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $39,000 Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Chewy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 127.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 411,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chewy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 797,563 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.82 and a beta of -0.21. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $2,283,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,440.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,538 shares of company stock worth $38,000,990 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.