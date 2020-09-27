Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. B. Riley lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.29.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

