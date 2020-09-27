Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,092,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after buying an additional 88,221 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,319,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Shares of FICO opened at $420.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.