Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 108,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.