Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cardlytics worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,089.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $225,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,520.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and have sold 48,964 shares valued at $3,747,368. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

