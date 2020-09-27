CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & CLP (NYSE:CLPHY) Financial Analysis

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEMIG and CLP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $6.32 billion 0.47 $792.38 million N/A N/A CLP $10.94 billion 2.18 $621.28 million $0.23 41.01

CEMIG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CLP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 9.11% 21.70% 7.07% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CLP pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

CEMIG has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CEMIG and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CEMIG beats CLP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

