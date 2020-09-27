Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 2,020,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,360,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 9,856.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 1,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234,364 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

