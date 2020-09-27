Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,021 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Brooks Automation worth $24,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,536,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,271 shares of company stock worth $9,038,632. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

