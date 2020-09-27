Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9,876.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $2,413,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Strategic Education by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.40.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $94.97 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

