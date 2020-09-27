Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.60 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,921 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 112.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,791 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.