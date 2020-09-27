Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.92 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $24,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $33.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.