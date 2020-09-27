Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.38 Million Stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Redfin worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 228.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 99,130 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Redfin stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,964 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

