Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,047 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of NeoGenomics worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $849,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,226.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,006 shares of company stock worth $9,876,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.