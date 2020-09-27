Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of UniFirst worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $186.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

