Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 230,038 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 230,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,429,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 884,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

