Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,228 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,228 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $24,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Avista by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at $159,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.