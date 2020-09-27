Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,101 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of J2 Global worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $14,583,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,159.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 55.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.