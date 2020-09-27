Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,601 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

