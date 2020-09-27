Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 129,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $15,989,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 410,986 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

