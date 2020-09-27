Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.26. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

