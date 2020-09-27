City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.62% of City worth $110,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in City during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in City during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in City by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in City by 14.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

