Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $976,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 49.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 348.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 53.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $590.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.79. Clearwater Paper Corp has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

