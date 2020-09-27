CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 305.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 272.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

CNX Resources stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

