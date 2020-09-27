CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 4,640,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,165,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,041,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

