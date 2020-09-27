Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 310,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 84,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 378.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

