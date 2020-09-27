Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $107.65 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

