Comparing CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) and PowerFleet (OTCMKTS:PWFL)

CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CTX Virtual Technologies and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 1 4 0 2.80

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.01%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

CTX Virtual Technologies has a beta of -30.12, suggesting that its stock price is 3,112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and PowerFleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $81.92 million 2.10 -$10.96 million ($0.12) -46.17

CTX Virtual Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Profitability

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -11.27% -4.42% -1.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerFleet beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

