Comparing Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) and Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rent-A-Center and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center 5.90% 30.41% 9.00% Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rent-A-Center and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center 0 2 4 1 2.86 Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Rent-A-Center’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than Nesco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent-A-Center and Nesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center $2.67 billion 0.60 $173.55 million $2.24 13.34 Nesco $264.04 million 0.75 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -5.63

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent-A-Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats Nesco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks located within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated approximately 2,158 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 44 retail installment sales stores; 1,106 Acceptance Now staffed kiosk locations in 41 states and Puerto Rico; 96 Acceptance Now Direct locations; and 122 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 281 rent-to-own stores in 32 states. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

