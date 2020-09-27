Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.