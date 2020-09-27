CONMED (CNMD) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

CONMED (NYSE: CNMD) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CONMED to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CONMED alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 335 986 1681 86 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 12.06%. Given CONMED’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CONMED pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 39.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s peers have a beta of 21.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,041% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $955.10 million $28.62 million 29.14 CONMED Competitors $1.01 billion $120.03 million 21.66

CONMED’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 0.05% 8.31% 3.31% CONMED Competitors -464.38% -97.56% -13.37%

Summary

CONMED peers beat CONMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.