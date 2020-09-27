Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 395.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.