Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $342.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.