Craig Lee Phillips Sells 48,690 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -188.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

