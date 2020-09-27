Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CRH by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CRH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE:CRH opened at $36.06 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.