Critical Comparison: AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) versus Akoustis Technologies (OTCMKTS:AKTS)

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AAP and Akoustis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoustis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akoustis Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies -2,018.99% -81.49% -47.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AAP has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAP and Akoustis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 178.04 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -9.69

AAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats AAP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

