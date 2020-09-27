Critical Contrast: DermTech (DMTK) versus Its Rivals

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DermTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -159.92% -38.78% -22.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -3.70 DermTech Competitors $909.88 million $46.33 million 91.78

DermTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DermTech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 264 888 1173 86 2.45

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.54%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 15.54%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DermTech peers beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

