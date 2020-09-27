Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 306.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,700.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $198.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

