Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 30,549 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 33.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $638.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

