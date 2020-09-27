Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) vs. Glory Star New Media Group (OTCMKTS:GSMG) Head to Head Contrast

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Data Storage alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Data Storage and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 1.35% 6.23% 1.43% Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.48 million 2.43 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Data Storage.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.