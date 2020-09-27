Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dillard’s by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 2,864.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.