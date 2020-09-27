Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM opened at $85.35 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

