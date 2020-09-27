Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $57.07 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

