Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 27,425.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

