Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,135 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Veritiv worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Veritiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTV opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.91. Veritiv Corp has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

