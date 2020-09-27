Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 6,446 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,400 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,054 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

