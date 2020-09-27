Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 7,394 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.34 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

