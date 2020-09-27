Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 50,367 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,367 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Timkensteel by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Timkensteel by 33.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Timkensteel by 192.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Timkensteel by 3,889.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Timkensteel stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.70 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Timkensteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

