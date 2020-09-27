Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 3,980 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,012.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 556,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,670,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,021,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 365.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 199,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,089,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $61.62 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

