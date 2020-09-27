Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 7,938 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Ventas stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

