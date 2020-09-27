Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 8,764 Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $31.51 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

